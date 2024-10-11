Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Premier League manager David Wagner has defended Jurgen Klopp.

Former Premier League manager David Wagner has defended Jurgen Klopp against any criticism after his first move after leaving Liverpool was announced.

Klopp departed the club after nearly nine years at the end of last season, citing that he was tired and that the role had become too much for him. Having become a legend in the city, he seemingly rode off into the sunset, with club management deemed to be a past endeavour.

That was until the incredible announcement that he would become Red Bull’s new Global Head of Soccer earlier this week. The role will see him advising the company’s stable of teams, including RB Leipzig, New York Red Bulls and Red Bull Salzburg, on all kinds of football matters.

However, the move was met with some criticism in Germany, his country, especially at former club Borussia Dortmund given that most teams in the Bundesliga don’t like Leipzig due to it’s ownership structure. Speaking to Sport 1, Wagner slammed the criticism that has been aimed at Klopp since the announcement of his new role.

"I can understand those who might have wanted something different from him,” Wagner said via GOAL. “But I condemn anyone who criticizes Kloppo for this decision. It makes me sick. Jurgen Klopp is neither a worse nor a better person, nor a worse coach. What he has achieved remains the same. I find it reprehensible when people question Klopp's values just because he will soon be working for an outstanding organization."

Klopp said: "After almost 25 years on the sideline, I couldn't be more excited to get involved in a project like this. The role may have changed, but my passion for football and the people who make the game what it is has not.

"By joining Red Bull at a global level, I want to develop, improve and support the incredible football talent that we have at our disposal. There are many ways that we can do this from using the elite knowledge and experience that Red Bull possesses to learning from other sports and other industries. Together we can discover what's possible. I see my role primarily as a mentor for the coaches and management of the Red Bull clubs but ultimately, I'm one part of an organization that's unique, innovative and forward looking and, as I said, this could not excite me more."