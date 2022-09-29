‘Definitely’ - Liverpool star told to consider Anfield exit

One of Liverpool’s out-of-favour stars has been told to consider an exit to get much-needed first team football.

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has been told he may have to leave Anfield sooner rather than later.

The Republic of Ireland international is now 23 years of age, but he has still only made four Premier League appearances for the Reds to date.

Kelleher is stuck behind first-choice Reds goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who has been excellent since arriving from Roma four years ago.

Kelleher is highly rated, and he has impressed at times when representing Liverpool, largely in cup competition, and he is already an eight-time Republic of Ireland international.

Twenty-three is still young for a goalkeeper, but Kelleher will have to make a decision at some point if he wants to play regular football, and indeed if he wants to be Ireland’s number one going forward.

That’s something former Reds striker Robbie Keane has echoed, telling the Liverpool Echo: “How long do you hold fire for? That’s his problem.

“Is he good enough to play No.1 for a Premier League team? I definitely think he is from what I’ve seen of him.

“He looks calm, authoritative and he’s very good with his feet. The problem is you’ve got one of the best goalkeepers in the world in front of you- so what can you do?

“Only he can answer that. There will definitely come a stage in his career, maybe in a few months or in a year, where he will want to go and play regular football.

“He’s going to have a problem because he has the best keeper in the world in front of him. He has to make a decision himself on whether to stay or go.

