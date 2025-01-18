Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk continue to make headlines over their Liverpool contract situations.

A lot of the conversation surrounding Liverpool’s January transfer window remains fixated on their contract situation with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah. The trio are still yet to put pen to paper on new terms at Anfield, and exit rumours are really starting to escalate with the end of the month now in sight.

Alexander-Arnold has been one of the main names in the headlines amid the interest from Real Madrid. The La Liga giants already approached Liverpool in attempt to sign the right-back but they were swiftly knocked back. Despite the Reds being firm on locking in their current squad for the remainder of this title-challenging season, Madrid intend to keep pushing.

New reports have also recently emerged, re-linking Salah to a blockbuster Saudi Arabia switch. The winger has been a main target for the Pro League for a long time now and Al-Hilal have ‘reignited’ their pursuit, according to recent reports.

Contrasting reports have been doing the rounds since way before January. Some have suggested Salah is close to extending his contract with Liverpool, while others suggest he is leaving at the end of the season for free.

Salah tipped for Saudi Arabia transfer

With Salah exit reports now firmly back in the headlines, finance expert Stefan Borson has delivered his verdict on where the Egyptian’s future lies. Speaking to Football Insider, Borson admitted his surprise over Liverpool failing to tie Salah down by this point, and he believes the Reds will struggle to compete with the reported £65 million wage package on offer from Saudi Arabia.

“It’s definitely unlikely Liverpool will match those terms. I still think it’s surprising that Liverpool haven’t sorted it. Even if it was on a two-year deal for him at £25 million a year, in the grand scheme of things, I would have thought that would have made sense for Liverpool given his level of fitness, potentially with a carve-out if his fitness falls off a cliff.

“But that doesn’t strike me as likely because he seems to be a player who is surely able to perform at the highest level for the next two seasons. It is surprising that Liverpool have not just gone for it and recognised that. But they clearly haven’t and they are, therefore, exposed to him leaving.

“I think there is probably a solid chance that he will leave at the end of this season and will end up taking the money in Saudi Arabia to become even more wealthy than he is already.”

Salah future still in doubt

As things stand, Liverpool are at risk of losing Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold all for free at the end of the season. With a Premier League title challenge still in their favour, it’s highly unlikely the Reds will sanction any major exits at this halfway point.

However, the longer they leave it, the higher the possibility is that the trio will leave the club in just five months’ time. Salah has been the most vocal out of the three over recent months, speaking to the media about the lack of progress on the contract front.