'Dejected' - Former Liverpool star makes 'furious' claim after Man Utd draw

Jamie Redknapp believes Liverpool will have been ‘dejected’ by their draw at arch rivals Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp’s men made the short trip to Old Trafford hoping to return to the top of the Premier League table and took a narrow lead into half-time thanks to a Luis Diaz goal. After emerging for the second-half looking to build on what was a largely dominant display in the opening 45 minutes, an error from young defender Jarell Quansah allowed Bruno Fernandes to restore parity.

The game was turned on its head midway through the second period when Kobbie Mainoo’s neat touch and finish put the hosts in front for the first time - but a Mo Salah penalty inside the final ten minutes ensured the spoils were shared in what was an action packed contest between English football’s most successful clubs.

Although former Red Devils midfielder Roy Keane insisted the point could be massive for his old club, Redknapp insisted his former employers will have been left disappointed by their return after an intriguing contest at Old Trafford.

He told Sky Sports: “I think Man United will be delighted with the point.

“Liverpool on the other hand, they could have been three-nil up at half-time, they had so many chances, dominated the match, it was certainly two points dropped for me. They’ll be furious because it was a game they had so many control in, they gave away a cheap goal and obviously, in the end, tried to muster something, but it would been a massive three points if they could have got it. You can see it in the players faces, they are dejected right now because it’s a game they should have won.”

Redknapp also praised the impact of Reds midfielder Harvey Elliott as he came off the bench to play a key role in helping his side claim what could be a vital point in the race for the Premier League title. The England Under-21 international lured Red Devils defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka into a mistimed challenge inside his own area and that allowed Salah to step up and beat Andre Onana with a cooly taken penalty.

“Harvey Elliott came on and made a real difference,” explained the former England midfielder.