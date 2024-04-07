Liverpool are reportedly ready to make a firm move to appoint a successor to Jurgen Klopp as the Reds manager prepares to bring an end to his successful nine-year reign at Anfield.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss will hope to add another Premier League title and the Europa League to a trophy haul consisting the likes of the Carabao Cup, FA Cup, FIFA World Club Cup and Champions League before his time in charge comes to a close at the end of the season.

Speculation over a successor have revolving around former Reds favourite Xabi Alonso, Brighton and Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi and Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim - and Football Insider have now revealed the Anfield hierarchy are preparing a move for the latter of that trio. Amorim is enjoying a productive season with the Portuguese giants after they moved four points clear at the top of the Primeira Liga table with a 2-1 win against Benfica on Saturday just days after sending their Lisbon rivals out of the Taca de Portugal at the semi-final stage.

Football Insider have claimed Liverpool are ready to trigger a release clause of between £12m and £13m to allow them to make Amorim their new manager and have placed the former Benfica midfielder ‘high up’ on their list of possible candidates to build on Klopp’s impressive reign.

Goalkeeper reveals Klopp transfer talks

The form of Caoimhin Kelleher has helped Liverpool continue their push for success on a number of fronts despite the absence of Alisson.

The Brazilian international has not featured for the Reds since a defeat at Arsenal in February after suffering a hamstring injury. However, Kelleher has impressed and has lived up to the ‘best number two in the world tag’ bestowed upon him by Klopp earlier this season. Things could have been very different after the Republic of Ireland stopper revealed he held talks with the Reds boss in the wake of interest from Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest.

