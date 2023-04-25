The latest update on Roberto Firmino’s linked moves away from Liverpool as his Anfield exit pends.

It appears as though Roberto Firmino’s rumoured move to Barcelona this summer is off the table, and was never really on it to begin with.

The Liverpool icon — who is set to leave Anfield for free at the end of the season — has been linked with a couple of clubs, including the Blaugrana. However, the forward will need to reassess his options after a recent update revealed Barca are not interested in striking a deal with the Brazilian, despite recent reports claiming a deal had been agreed.

That’s according to Marca, via FCInterNews, who report that Firmino recently “offered himself” to the La Liga outfit, and while they can certainly appreciate his quality, he is “not what they are looking for” at this moment in time and ultimately rejected his approach.

The club have confirmed that Bobby will leave Merseyside this summer - eight years after joining from Hoffenheim. The Brazilian has found himself on the bench for much of this campaign behind the likes of Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez.

Who will Roberto Firmino sign for?

Firmino has fallen down the pecking order in recent seasons, due to the signings of the likes of Diogo Jota, Darwin Núñez and most recently, Cody Gakpo. Although, he has still enjoyed his time on the pitch, and has contributed nine goals and four assists in the Premier League this season.

Firmino also played every match during Liverpool’s Champions League run earlier in the term, before they were knocked out by Real Madrid last month.

So the Brazilian is clearly still a valued member of Klopp’s squad, but after eight years on Merseyside, the time has come for the 31-year-old to find a new challenge.

Considering he approached the club on his own terms, it seems as though Barcelona was Firmino’s favoured move. There are still options for the Brazilian though, as Inter Milan are also reportedly keen on snapping him up.