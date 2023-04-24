It’s no secret that Liverpool are on the market for new midfield options and one of their main targets this summer is Chelsea’s Mason Mount.

After shevling their interest in Jude Bellingham, the Reds have been expanding their search as they look to revamp the middle of the park. Mount is one of several names linked to an Anfield move, but Chelsea are eager to see the England international remain in blue after this season.

However, the west London outfit have failed to strike a new deal with the 24-year-old so far and his current contract is due to expire next summer. If Chelsea can’t agree new terms with Mount, they will be forced to listen to offers or risk losing him for free in 2024.

With that being said, Liverpool are reportedly confident they can sign the Chelsea star for a much lower price.

Liverpool confident on signing Mount for ‘bargain’ price

The Reds aren’t the only side monitoring Mount’s situation. Newcastle United have also shown their interest in his services, but were quoted a hefty £80 million transfer fee.

However, with Chelsea unable to agree a new deal with the midfielder, Liverpool reportedly feel as though there is now room to snipe Mount for a fraction of the initial price, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

“Liverpool will push there. He’s definitely one of the big priorities and there is a confidence at Liverpool’s end that they can get Mount for a bargain due to the contract winding down,” he told GiveMeSport.

“Now we have to wait and see whether Chelsea’s new manager impacts anything and what Chelsea do, in response to firm interest, to try and keep the player because, even though he hasn’t had his best season, Chelsea still don’t want to lose Mount.

“But obviously, they’re not going to go beyond the summer if he doesn’t sign a contract and risk not taking the fee.”

As well as Mount, Liverpool have been linked with the likes of Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch, and Alexis Mac Allister of Brighton as they look to transform their midfield and boost their chances of returning to a title challenge next season.