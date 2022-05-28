The Reds fell to a narrow defeat against Spanish giants Real Madrid at the Stade de France.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard believes Real Madrid put on ‘a defensive masterclass’ as they edged out his former club in the Champions League Final.

The Reds dominated the opening 40 minutes at the Stage de France as former Chelsea goalkeeper Thibault Courtois frustrated them on several occasions.

The La Liga giants could and maybe should have taken the lead just before half-time when Karim Benzema had a goal ruled out for offside, despite the ball seeming to come off Liverpool midfielder Fabinho before he tapped home from close range.

There was to be no let-off for Jurgen Klopp’s men just before the hour-mark when a quick break from their opponents ended with a simple finish from Brazilian international Vinicius Junior.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side then produced over half an hour of discipline, organisation and an inspired display from Courtois as they frustrated Liverpool to become European champions for the 14th time in their history.

After the game Reds icon Gerrard could not his admiration for Real’s defensive display, telling BT Sport: “There’s different ways to win football matches and they’ve put on a defensive masterclass on today.

“Yes, the keeper got man of the match, but if you look at the detail, the defending, the art of defending.

“To a man, all over the pitch, the distances, the shape, the calmness when they were under pressure.

“Yes, they got outplayed for 40 minutes, they had a five-minute spell before the break, but over the 90 minutes they were getting blocked, defending the one-v-one.

“They were positionally in the right place, the keeper baled them out five or six times but to a man across the pitch, they defended ever so well.”

Gerrard insisted his former club had done nothing wrong throughout a frustrating 90 minutes.

The likes of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane both went close but were unable to find their way beyond ma of the match Courtois.

“I said it would be a head scratcher,” explained the Aston Villa manager.

“You know after a defeat if you haven’t played well or your big players haven’t turned up.

“I don’t think Liverpool have done anything wrong, individually or collectively.

“They managed to get 24 shots, ok, they haven’t been clinical or ruthless and taken their chances - but a keeper has just got man of the match in the final.