The RB Leipzig signing has been a big hit on Merseyside so far and fans are raving about his performances.

Liverpool fans are in awe of summer signing Dominik Szoboszlai after his impressive start to life in England.

The former RB Leipzig midfielder was signed after Liverpool triggered his £60m release clause and the 22-year-old enjoyed a strong pre-season under Jurgen Klopp which has no doubt been a huge part in his adaption.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Starting in both games against Chelsea and Bournemouth on the right side of a midfield three, he has shown a wide range of attributes including a strong first touch, dribbling ability, directness in attack and an engine that even James Milner would be proud of.

Despite being a player who has a terrific career highlight reel, his energy and workrate is sensational and he looks to be the perfect Klopp player as a result.

Of course, he was one of the fittest players during Liverpool’s pre-season fitness tests; they were dominated by Milner before his departure but the Hungarian came close to beating Mohamed Salah, this year’s champion.

During their 3-1 home win over Bournemouth at the weekend, he managed the most successful passes, dribbles completed, progressive carries, distance covered and the second most touches. It’s clear he’s an all-action player who is also involved in the action and if he isn’t, he’s going to hunt it down.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s been a breath of fresh air for fans who have gone wild, with one fan account tweeting ‘We are so blessed he is ours’. One account even claimed Liverpool should go back to Leipzig and pay even more money because of how well he has started in England.

Another account left a brilliant comment: ‘We got a diamond whilst searching for gold’.

Whilst another said: ‘What a player he is going to be. He played like a man possessed’.

Man of the Match against Bournemouth on his Anfield debut was certainly impressive and the exciting part for fans is that we haven’t seen him begin to add goals and assists to his game.

Over the course of the last three seasons at Leipzig he’s managed 61 goal contributions across all competitions and is an exciting set-piece taker and someone who can produce excellant long-shot strikes.