Didi Hamann makes grim Liverpool prediction for Arne Slot's debut season

AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool FC news: The ex-midfielder has spoken out on Liverpool’s upcoming season.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool could be set for a difficult debut season under Arne Slot, according to former midfielder Dietmar Hamann.

The Reds have begun pre-season preparations under the new boss and Slot is currently assessing his squad ahead of the return of the Premier League on the weekend of August 18. He has inherited a strong squad from Jurgen Klopp and will be hoping to build on their domestic cup success last season and their title charge which fell away in the final two months of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, having only managed AZ Alkmaar and Feyenoord, the 45-year-old faces a huge step up from the Eredivisie and will face off in the most competitive league in the world. Something which will be hammered home during their first game, as they take on the exciting Kieran McKenna-managed Ipswich side away on the first weekend.

It’s unclear what will be considered a ‘good’ first season in charge for Slot. Top four football is a must and a good showing in the Champions League is always a priority for the six-time champions. Yet, the Premier League is as difficult as ever while the new format in Europe could cause issues and if there is a bad start, pressure could pile on the new boss.

Speaking to TopOffshoreCasinos, Hamann believes that if Liverpool face a difficult beginning, that Slot could see the exit door as soon as Christmas. “Things happen very quickly in football. Maybe Liverpool end up needing a new manager at Christmas? Stranger things have happened.

“You wish Arne Slot all the best but if you have a bad start then fans can get upset and really and you never know, but I hope he is at Liverpool for years to come. Can I see Alonso at Liverpool one day? Yeah, of course I can. But it's always a matter of timing. They just need to beat Bayern Munich to land Alonso - they will want him too but I back the Reds to seal his signature.”