Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann has spoken out on his supposed bad blood with Jurgen Klopp.

The Champions League-winning midfielder has always been brutally honest in his assessment of his former club and some of his comments have ruffled the feathers of Liverpool figures across the years, including Klopp.

In terms of his past, he angered Klopp when he criticised Pep Lijnders book ‘Intensity’ as he wrote on X, "The only question is whether the club benefited from it and the simple answer is no. His job is not to educate other coaches while he’s getting paid by Liverpool." The Liverpool boss didn’t take lightly to such comments as he replied at a press conference, "Oh great, he’s a fantastic source, well respected everywhere. That (playing for Liverpool) doesn’t give you the right to say what you want especially when you have no idea. I actually think Didi Hamann doesn’t deserve that you use his phrase to ask me a question. Do me a favour and ask your own question. Try to ask a question without the word spark, that’s the challenge now."

While there have been other moments of note, Hamann has responded to the so-called ‘beef’ between the pair. Speaking to Freebets, he claimed there is no issue on his end. “I haven't got a problem. I’ll have a chat with him if he wants. He’s made a lot of people happy over the last eight or nine years, and that's the main thing.

“He defends his team, he defends himself. He defends the club. When I say something, it's always about what happens on the club. It's never personal. And, you know, it's a high-pressure job and obviously they've got a lot of commitments.”

Klopp will leave at the end of the season and with Arne Slot emerging as a frontrunner, there will be a change in the Anfield dugout for the first time in over eight years. Over that time, Klopp has brought huge success to Liverpool in terms of trophies and even the club’s stature as they are now able to compete on a regular basis and he certainly leaves the club in a better state as to when he arrived.

