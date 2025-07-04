Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva will be laid to rest in Portugal following their devastating deaths.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Details of the funeral of Liverpool star Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva have been released following their tragic deaths in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The brothers were both killed in a car accident as they were travelling to Santander, Spain to take a ferry back to England. Jota had been on his way to return to Liverpool for pre-season training by boat, having been advised against flying following recent minor surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the two drove from Porto through the night, their car veered off the road near the city of Zamora and became engulfed in flames. Local police confirmed the fatal crash was the result of a tyre blowout.

Tributes have poured in for both Jota and Silva, who was also a player and represented Portuguese side Penafiel, as the football world mourns the devastating loss together. A minute’s silence was held for the brothers ahead of Thursday’s 2025 Women’s Euro clash between Spain and Portugal.

When is Diogo Jota’s funeral?

The bodies of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva have returned to their native Portugal and will be laid to rest on Saturday.

Local parish priest Jose Manuel Macedo has confirmed the details of the brothers’ service to Portuguese media. A wake has been scheduled for today (Friday, July 4th) at the Capelas da Ressurreicao in Gondomar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local mourners have been gathering since late on Thursday night to pay their respects as the brothers arrived home for one last time. Crowds welcomed the hearse carrying both coffins at 11.30pm for their final homecoming.

Following Friday’s wake, Jota and Silva’s funeral will be held on Saturday at the Igreja Matriz de Gondomar at 10am, as confirmed by the priest.

“The bodies of the brothers will arrive at the resurrection chapel for the wake which will take place tomorrow and then the funeral will be at 10am on Saturday,” he told CNN Portugal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We're available to celebrate [their life] with everyone and to share the pain and the Christian hope.”

Liverpool open books of condolence for Diogo Jota

Liverpool have opened physical and digital books of condolence for supporters and members of the public to leave messages in memory of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre.

A physical book will be placed in the Anfield Road Stand reception area of Anfield for a limited time. The book will be accessible Friday, July 4th (9am-9pm), Saturday, July 5th (9am-9pm) and Sunday, July 6th (9am-5pm).

The digital book of condolence is accessible to fans all around the world. Supporters can leave leave their name and message via the Liverpool FC website - you can access the digital book here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heartbreaking messages have been issued from Arne Slot and Jota’s teammates both past and present. Jurgen Klopp has also issued a statement following the devastating loss of the brothers.

Following the news of his death, fans arrived at Anfield to leave flowers, balloons and messages of tribute to honour the memory Jota. You can view some of the beautiful images here.