Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has spoken on the latest investment news and given his view on Dynasty Equity.

The global sports investment firm have agreed to purchase a minority stake in Liverpool as Fenway Sports Group finally secured the investment they’ve been searching for across the past year.

Based in New York, the firm have become a strategic common equity minority investor for a fee of between £80-164 million, which will go towards Liverpool clearing debt, and Klopp believes that it increased investment will help the club, on and off-the-pitch.

“I can understand money in football is about spending, I am part of that as well. At this moment we have rebuilt a new stand which will improve the best atmosphere in the world. Main Stand, AXA, Melwood back..lot of stuff to keep club healthy.

“It’s not that we need a budget for £200m for the better place we’re in the more we can spend. No CL is a massive blow but we improved the team anyway, which is difficult but possible. But [Dynasty] is good news. Money will be well used.”

According to The Times, Liverpool’s accounts up to June 2022 showed a net debt of £74 million, while inter-company debt was £71 million.

The deal will help FSG and Liverpool pay off previous debt which includes easing financial difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as paying off recent summer transfer fees. Dynasty will also help financially with recent renovations to Anfield and the building of the team’s training facility.

Dynasty are headed by Jonathan Nelson and K. Don Cornwell, who founded the company last year and the latter spoke out following the agreement of the deal: