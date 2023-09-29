Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jurgen Klopp praised Tottenham and new manager Ange Postecoglou ahead of their Premier League clash this weekend.

Liverpool travel to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium on Saturday evening in what is a highly-anticipated game between two sides who have started the season strongly.

The Reds are unbeaten at the start of the new campaign, winning five of their first six league games as well as winning in the Carabao Cup and Europa League but they come up against a Spurs side who are rejuvenated under their new manager and sit just two points behind Klopp’s side.

“Spurs is a tough test, we’ve not played an easy game yet - away at Newcastle, Chelsea, really tough. All away games have been tough. Spurs doing well, Ange seems a top bloke, looking forward to meeting him. I think [fans] were all desperate for offensive football, he’s doing it.

“Everyone knew when they saw Celtic play in recent years, what kind of coach he is. Tottenham fans were all desperate for offensive football and in a year when Harry Kane has left, he has done extremely well and it will be a real test for both of us.”

Spurs have experienced a resurgence under the former Celtic boss and they proved their mettle against Arsenal in the North London derby last weekend in the 2-2 draw - and both sides head into the game as two of the in-form sides in the Premier League.

Klopp’s side have been in even better form however, as they remain unbeaten and sat second in the Premier League, just two points behind Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

When asked if he was surprised that Liverpool had started well, the Liverpool boss bluntly replied ‘yes’ before explaining the potential in the group is outstanding and he is clearly overjoyed with the start his side have made to the new campaign.

“We had a long pre-season, we worked for a long time together. This season we have been getting results in moments where previous things would have gone the other way. Individually the quality is really good, the potential in the squad is outstanding and the group is open to new things.