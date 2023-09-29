Watch more of our videos on Shots!

West Ham forward Michail Antonio was brutally mocked on his podcast by Newcastle United forward Callum Wilson after losing out to Liverpool 3-1 last week.

Antonio had confidently stated on his podcast the ‘Footballer’s Football Podcast’ before facing Jurgen Klopp’s side that: “I am backing myself over Liverpool. You know what, I think we are going to finish higher than Liverpool this season. I’m putting it out there.”

Those comments were certainly bold but came from a place of confidence after West Ham’s strong start to the season before that game at Anfield.

However, the game didn’t go as planned for the Jamaican international. Antonio passed up a brilliant headed opportunity as his side went on to lose by three goals to one - and his podcast co-host Wilson couldn’t help but poke fun after his comments.

“The fact he made that prediction [West Ham finishing above Liverpool], had no goals, assists or shots on target, no aerial duels won, lost the ball 10 times, played 75 minutes before being dragged, for me personally I wouldn’t show my face either.”

Across his 74 minute appearance, he managed just five passes, missed one big chance, won none of his six aerial duels, lost possession 11 times and had just the one shot in total.

Fans were also quick to joke about the forward’s comments, with one saying ‘Next time he should do his talking on the pitch’ while another wrote ‘He was absolutely atrocious’ - and the forward was certainly humbled by the whole ordeal.

Liverpool triumphed thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo as they continued their strong, unbeaten start to the season.

Next up for Klopp’s side is a trip to face in-form Tottenham on Saturday evening, where they face arguably their toughest test yet against a side revitalised under Ange Postecoglou.