The Liverpool manager spoke to the media ahead of his side’s trip to face Tottenham this weekend.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed that key figure Trent Alexander-Arnold will be available for the trip to face Tottenham.

The Reds are in brilliant form and sit as the one of two unbeaten sides left in the top-flight with Arsenal, but they face their toughest test of the season so far on Saturday evening.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fortunately, they will have one of their star men back for that tough test against Ange Postecoglou’s side. Alexander-Arnold had missed the past four games with a hamstring injury, but he was spotted Arnold was back in training earlier this week and has been stepping up his recovery.

Joe Gomez and Stefan Bajcetic have deputised in his absence but the England internatonal provides a wholly different quality on the ball and typically performs well against the London club.

He also confirmed that Bajcetic has suffered a small injury setback, despite being involved in recent games. Klopp cited a ‘small calf injury’ that will see him miss out and he expressed his disappointment as he claimed we all want to see him play, but they have to be careful after his six month lay off.

Also out of action is Thiago, who has been struggling with a hip injury since the end of last season and Connor Bradley, who has suffered a long-term injury that will keep him out for at least a few months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In terms of Tottenham, summer signing Brennan Johnson is likely to miss out after suffering a hamstring injury in the 2-2 draw with Arsenal last week.

James Maddison was also withdrawn late on, with fears over a knee injury but scans this week have pointed towards the midfielder being available for this weekend’s game.