The former AC Milan star had plenty to say about the defender.

Dutch legend Ruud Gullit has sent a strong message to Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk following his recent performances at international level.

The Netherlands have lost three of their last four games since exiting the 2022 World Cup in the quarter-finals against Argentina on penalties and have endured a difficult spell overall.

The Oranje currently find themselves fourth in their European Championships qualification group on three points having played two games. However, they do have a game in hand on second-place Greece, who sit three points ahead of them, but France sit out of reach already on 12 points after four games.

They also recently fell short in both UEFA Nations League Play-Off games as they lost out 4-2 to Croatia before then losing out to Italy in the third-place game. Ronald Koeman’s side conceded 11 goals in four games and Van Dijk hasn’t been at his best at the back.

Former Ballon d’Or winner Gullit had been critical of the defender in the past, especially following their World Cup exploits. He claimed that the defender was ‘ too easily irritated ’ by comments from Marco van Basten, who also previously called him out.

Speaking in his column on De Telegraaf , AC Milan great Gullit revealed his frustrations and directed them at Van Dijk, as well as Barcelona’s Frenkie De Jong.

“Despite the fact that they are idolised by some people in the Netherlands, often to loud applause, I find that these two important players do not measure up when necessary. They do not reach the level that can be required of them as decisive international leaders. I think Van Dijk and [Frankie] De Jong don’t have leadership skills.

“Actually, I’m asking them for something they don’t have. They need more attention to their own game. It’s difficult for a coach to work without leaders on the pitch and it’s supposed to be that Van Dijk and De Jong should be those leaders.”