Liverpool withdrew their interest in signing Jude Bellingham due to the size of his price tag but they have now been linked to another mega money transfer target, and it’s quite a surprising one.

The Reds are reportedly interested in signing Victor Osimhen from Napoli this summer, despite having a heavily stacked front three already. According to Monday’s Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness), Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp ‘have chosen’ the Nigerian international as their next striker and ‘there is no doubt’ he would fit the style at Anfield.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Klopp is also said to ‘greatly appreciate’ the skill set the striker can provide, having netted an astonishing 31 goals and a futher five assists in 39 appearances for Napoli during the 2022/23 season. The 24-year-old also played a crucial role in his team’s dominating Serie A title win.

The most interesting part of this report is that naturally, Napoli are not willing to part with Osimhen for cheap, so they are in fact looking for about €180 million (£150m) for his services. Despite ending interest in Bellingham — a player in an area they seriously need to strengthen — due to being too expensive, it’s certainly a surprise that Liverpool have been linked to a striker for similar money.

However, the club have identified that their investments in both Cody Gakpo and Darwin Núñez ‘did not work as hoped’ and now they are still searching for a centre-forward who is going to make a big impact on the team. The two Reds stars only joined the club in the last 12 months, but they cost a handsome £100 million together before add-ons and have not yet made the desired splash under Klopp.