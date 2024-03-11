Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher believes Liverpool deserved to have a penalty in the final minutes of their draw with Manchester City.

The Reds performed admirably against Pep Guardiola's side as an Alexis Mac Allister penalty drew them level in the second half to cancel out an early John Stones goal, but they could have had another in the final minutes of the game.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jeremy Doku's high foot on Mac Allister, who got to the ball first, sparked a frenzy in Anfield. In what was the 99th minute, Doku's challenge has caused major controversy, with Gary Neville claiming on commentary at the time that 'I think Doku could be in trouble!' but following a quick VAR check, nothing was given. Since then, it has been something which has dominated the fans discourse and it was analysed by Gallagher on Sky Sports' Ref Watch segment. The former ref claimed that Liverpool were unlucky not to be awarded a penalty and explained why Michael Oliver did not award a penalty.

"I think it's easy to give it. I'm surprised this morning as there's a pretty wide split from people saying penalty or no penalty. I'm trying to be fair, but, for the referee, it's a big, big call and whichever way he jumps you'll be showing that this morning and we'll still be arguing it this morning.

"In fairness to him, he made a decision very quickly - he's played the ball. He made his decision based on what he saw. I was fair as fair can be, I told you what the referee saw; I think if a player goes that high with a boot and lands on his chest, for me, it's easy to give that as a penalty."