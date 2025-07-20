Liverpool boss Arne Slot wants Newcastle United star Alexander Isak this summer | Getty Images

Liverpool are interested in Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak and Eddie Howe has responded to the speculation

Liverpool signalled their intent to build one of the strongest squads in world football during the week after making an approach for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

The Sweden international has long been reported as a “dream target” for the Anfield club with other indications the Reds’ believe he would be open to a move to Merseyside this summer.

In their approach to the Magpies, Liverpool said they’d be willing to do business for Isak at £120m - in a deal that would smash their transfer record for a second time this window following the arrival of Florian Wirtz.

However, Newcastle are adamant the player is not for sale this summer and believe he is worth in excess of £150m, meaning the clubs are at least £30m apart. He is under contract until 2028 but did miss the club’s opening pre-season outing on Saturday as Celtic beat Eddie Howe’s side 4-0 in Glasgow.

Eddie Howe addresses Alexander Isak future

After their heavy defeat at Celtic Park, Howe was asked about Isak’s future at the club and offered some mixed comments in his response. He insisted he was confident the player would remain at St James’ Park but twice conceded he was not able to emphatically say Isak would remain in the north east.

He said: "I think it's difficult for me to give 100% clarity on any player.

"I'd never sit here and do that because it's football and you never know what can happen.

"But Alex is happy at Newcastle. He loves the players he plays with, the staff, the team and I've never had any issue with him.

"I'm confident he's going to be here at the start of the season."

Newcastle head off to east Asia for their pre-season tour and Howe said he expects Isak to be part of the travelling squad.

Liverpool in talks over deal for Hugo Ekitike

With Newcastle unwilling to budge during the week over their stance with Isak, Liverpool turned to Hugo Ekitike as an alternative. They have reportedly agreed a six-year deal with the forward and are in talks with Eintracht Frankfurt for a deal that would cost over £72m.

Newcastle had a club-record bid of around £70m rejected for Ekitike and have now backed out of the race as Liverpool look the club most likely to sign the Frenchman as things stand.

He scored 22 goals and provided 12 assists in all competitions for Frankfurt last term and has been described as a ‘baby Isak’ by ex-Liverpool star Jermaine Pennant.

He told talkSPORT: “I think if they don't get Isak, I think they will go for Ekitike. So I would prefer to go for Ekitike because he is like, if you look at his physique and the way he plays, like I said, he is like a baby Alexander Isak.”