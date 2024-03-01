Liverpool 'scout' Sporting match-winner and manager in brilliant Portuguese cup tie

Liverpool reportedly had scouts in Portugal last night to cover Sporting's victory over Benfica as they kept a close eye on a few targets.

As reported yesterday, the Reds had sent people to watch and analyse the game between two of the best teams in Portugual. In addition, both teams possess plenty of young, talented figures who are ripe for a move in the near future.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Record Portugal, Liverpool were in attendance to keep a keen eye on Ousmane Diomande, Viktor Gyokeres, João Neves and Antonio Silva, who were 'listed' as players they were watching - as well as manager Ruben Amorim. Gyokeres netted an excellent second for the home side to give them a two-goal lead. That was the forward's 31st goal of the season and he's having the season of his career so far.

In terms of other strong performances, defender Silva produced a fine display as he recorded four clearances, four tackles and five blocked shots, won five of his seven ground duels and registered a 94% pass success rate. The 20-year-old has a deal in place until 2027 and reports across recent months have stipulated the Portugal international has a €100million release clause.

Looking to Amorim's team figures, his side were fractionally lower in terms of possession (48%) but managed more shots (19) and had nearly as many shots on target (4) as Sporting had in total (5). One aspect of his side's game that was successful was their ability to counter; Gyokeres' goal came from a one-man counter-attack and they registered five counter attack shots from five counter-attacks - something which would work well with Liverpool's current strengths.