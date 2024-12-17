EFL reveal when Liverpool or Southampton will discover next Carabao Cup opponents

Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The EFL have revealed details of when the Carabao Cup next round draw will take place.

Liverpool will hope to be in the draw for the next round of the Carabao Cup ahead of their Southampton test.

And the EFL has today revealed when that draw will take place. The quarter-final games will be played over Wednesday and Thursday and the EFL have announced that the draw for the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup will take place following the conclusion of Manchester United’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday evening.

That match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will kick-off at 8pm on Thursday night, meaning fans will likely have to wait until well after 10pm to see who their side will play in the final four. The clash between Ruben Amorim and Ange Postecoglou’s sides is the only tie set to be played on Thursday with Arsenal v Crystal Palace (7:30pm kick-off) and Southampton v Liverpool (8pm kick-off) to be played on Wednesday night alongside Newcastle United v Brentford.

The draw for the semi-finals will be broadcast on Sky Sports with Izzy Christiansen and Jamie Redknapp set to draw the balls alongside Mark Chapman as host. Ahead of the game, Arne Slot has provided a Liverpool injury update. The Reds have defensive issues heading to St Mary’s with Andy Robertson serving a one-match suspension following his red cad in last weekend’s 2-2 draw against Fulham.

Kostas Tsimikas has been sidelined for the past six games with an ankle problem. But the left-back could train today and it will be a big boost if he can return with Robertson unavailable. Speaking at his pre-match press conference, head coach Slot said: “Kostas is coming close. He is going to train maybe today for the first time.”

However, Slot has admitted that right-back Conor Bradley (hamstring) and centre-half Ibrahima Konate (knee) are still not able to train. They have both been absent since suffering respective issues in a 2-0 win over Real Madrid three weeks ago.