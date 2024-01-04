The future of Kylian Mbappé is still undecided as he approaches the end of his contract with PSG.

During the summer, reports re-emerged quoting Liverpool's interest in global superstar Kylian Mbappé as he was tipped to leave Paris Saint-Germain. The France international is free to discuss pre-contract agreements as his deal in the capital has now entered its final six months.

There were a lot of back and forth reports during the previous transfer window over whether the Reds actually had the means to sign a player like Mbappé or if it was just a pipe dream. The main destination has looked to be Real Madrid but Liverpool have continued to be mentioned in the transfer saga. Jurgen Klopp even joked about the links and admitted they 'laugh about it' as the 'financial conditions don't suit us at all'.

Despite the boss' comments, links have continued to appear and right now, where Mbappé's future lies is uncertain. The idea of him joining Liverpool may feel completely out of the picture to most, but Paul Gorst has weighed in on Liverpool's links to the 25-year-old, who has scored 22 goals in 23 games already this season.

Speaking to Josh Sexton on The Anfield Wrap's Talking Transfers show, the Liverpool Echo correspondent admitted there is 'no doubt' that Liverpool 'like' Mbappé and have done 'since his Monaco days' but stressed he doesn't believe the Reds are by any means in pole position to sign the goal-getter this year.

"The weird thing is, there doesn’t seem to be too many other teams fishing about. It’s either Real Madrid, Liverpool or, seemingly, PSG," Gorst said (h/t Empire of the Kop). "I don’t think Liverpool are frontrunners by any stretch, but the fact they’re in the conversation is interesting."

Gorst said years ago, when initial interest in Mbappé rose, that Liverpool were 'making it known, privately, that he was someone they liked' and interest has 'intensified' since then.

"I think the absence of a transfer fee makes it a little bit more realistic," Gorst continued. "Liverpool aren’t going to have to be spending £200m on a player before they even talk about a contract. The issue is Liverpool’s highest-paid player of all-time is Mo Salah on around about £350,000-£400,000 [a week] based on goal bonuses and whatever else.