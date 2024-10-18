Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool vs Chelsea: The Chelsea manager spoke to the media ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has claimed their two key suspensions are ‘not a problem’ ahead of their clash with Liverpool - as they welcome back Reece James.

Two of the league’s most in-form sides in the league go head-to-head at Anfield this weekend with both sides boasting mostly fully-fit squads. The Blues have won five of their last six in all competitions with just one draw in that run, while Liverpool are six wins from seven in the league.

Maresca addressed the media to give an update on his squad revealing that the ‘world-class’ James is back in action and available after a horrible spell on the side lines that has seen him not feature in a competitive game since May 15 last season. “He is available. He worked with us through the international break. Finally, he is back. “It's complicated when you get injuries again and again. It's not easy - you are always looking for a solution. The solution with Reece is the same we are using with Wes and Romeo; using them in one game per week. Reece's body, at the moment, cannot play twice a week.”

Outside of James, the only absentees included suspended duo Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana, both of whom picked up their fifth caution of the season which triggered a one-match suspension for both players. However, they will bring in summer signings Tosin Adarabioyo, who was linked with Liverpool, and Renato Viega, who will have the task of dealing with Mohamed Salah. “It's not a problem,” Maresca said.

“I'm very happy with the squad, very happy with the players since we started. We try to share minutes with all the competition we have. We have two suspended players. We will find different players.”

The Italian manager also extended his well wishes to Arne Slot ahead of a ‘special game’ on Merseyside. “I think it is a special game for all of the clubs. Liverpool is a nice environment, fantastic. We are excited to play this kind of game. All the games we have played until now have not been easy. We are going to do our best.

“They are doing fantastic. Very good players, very good manager, very good club. It's already many years Liverpool are there, so they are continuing to do that and that is important for them.”