Liverpool ran out 2-1 winners to move back to the top of the Premier League table.

Enzo Maresca admitted that it was going to be ‘almost impossible’ to keep Liverpool quiet in their victory over Chelsea.

The Reds came through their toughest test of the season so far by delivering a 2-1 triumph at Anfield. Both sides have enjoyed good starts to the campaign but it was Liverpool who prevailed. They opened the scoring in the 29th minute through a Mo Salah penalty after Curtis Jones had been hacked down inside the box by Chelsea defender Levi Colwill.

The hosts had a second spot-kick overturned by VAR before half-time and the London outfit profited three minutes into the second period when Nicholas Jackson beat the offside trap and finished. However, Liverpool quickly restored their advantage through man-of-the-match Jones’ goal moments later to move back to the summit of the Premier League table.

It was a yardstick for the Reds as well as Chelsea, who lost for the first time since their opening-day defeat by champions Manchester City. And Maresca took plenty of positives from his side’s performances. The Stamford Bridge head coach said: “I think the performance was very good. I just said, we don't like losing games, dropping points but if you have to decide the way, then this is probably the way. I've been in the stadium many times and have seen Liverpool for a long time, it's not easy.

"I think overall, we controlled the game and for most parts of the game we dominated the game, but we lost. We are not happy. We don't like [it] but as I said, the performance on and off the ball was very good.

"We conceded two goals. The first is a penalty, it can happen. And the second goal, in the way we conceded the second goal, we have already avoided this season five or six goals because of the line. To come here in this stadium against this team and to think you're not going to concede chances, or momentum, it's almost impossible because of the environment, the team, for many reasons.

"But as I said, we controlled the game for the most part and we have to be proud of this. At the same time, a bit upset because we don't like losing the game."

One positive for Chelsea was that captain Reece James made his first appearance of the season after a hamstring injury. He was substituted in the 53rd minute along with Romeo Lavia, who was plagued with fitness issues last term. Maresca said on James coming off: “For him and Romeo, the idea was for him and Romeo to have one hour or 55 minutes maximum. I was quite afraid to keep them on for more minutes on the pitch so I decided to change both of them on 55 minutes."