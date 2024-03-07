Erling Haaland (right) bagged the third goal against FC Copenhagen

Erling Haaland has hit back at Trent Alexander-Arnold's most recent comments about trophies ahead of their huge clash in the Premier League this weekend.

The league's top two sides will meet at Anfield this Sunday and the mind games started earlier this week as the Liverpool defender spoke on the battle he's experienced over the years against the might of Pep Guardiola's team.

He told Four Four Two: "It's tough. We're up against a machine that's built to win - that's the simplest way to describe City and their organisation. Looking back on this era, although they've won more titles than us and have probably been more successful, our trophies will mean more to us and our fanbase because of the situations at both clubs, financially. How both clubs have built their teams and the manner in which we've done it, probably means more to our fans."

That sparked a huge debate between the two sets of fans who have certainly gone toe-to-toe over recent years as the Klopp/Guardiola rivalry has dominated England. Fuelled by two incredibly tight title-races, cup finals and a Champions League knockout tie, it's safe to say the two have been made for each other. And now Haaland, who netted his 29th goal of the season last night against FC Copenhagen, has responded to his comments earlier this week, as he bragged cheekily about their treble-winning campaign last season.

“If he wants to say that, okay. I’ve been here one year and I’ve won the treble and it was quite a nice feeling, I don’t think he knows exactly this feeling…”, He told Sky Sports.