Former Premier League manager Harry Redknapp has made a bold claim who he wants to see manage Liverpool next - and it isn't Xabi Alonso.

Of course, Alonso remains the frontrunner but with interest from Bayern Munich and nothing set in stone, we could see another name take over from Jurgen Klopp in the summer. Redknapp, who managed 1439 games across his managerial career, has backed former midfielder Steven Gerrard to get the job.

Despite his claim, Gerrard is not reportedly among the targets given his limited experience. Plus, he recently signed a new deal at Al-Ettifaq which will see him remain at the club until 2027. But every Liverpool fan will have fantasised about the 43-year-old on the touchline at Anfield at some point and it would be naïve to rule out that coming to fruition in the future.

Speaking to Betvictor, Redknapp claimed he would 'love' to see Gerrard manage at Liverpool despite his failure at Villa last year. “I’m going to say somebody and people are going to think that I’m off my head, but I would give it to Steven Gerrard. I know people will say that he was a failure at Aston Villa and it didn’t go great there, but he’s a Liverpool man and was an incredible player for them.

"He’s got passion for the game and I used to listen to him speak when he was at Rangers and always thought he was going to be top drawer. I would love to see him manage Liverpool. Xabi Alonso would be a good choice as well but there’s every chance he will go to Bayern Munich – they’re a massive club as well who managed to get Harry Kane to leave the Premier League last summer. I know I’m probably not in the majority when I say it should be Steven Gerrard but I’ve still got belief in him – I don’t write people off.