And he matched an English record last night, set by Gerrard back in 2008. Bellingham's assist meant that he is the first English player to register both 4+ goals and 4+ assists in a single UEFA Champions League campaign since the former Liverpool midfielder. Gerrard recorded six goals and four assists as they reached the semi-finals and Bellingham - now rated at £154m by transfermarkt - could yet overtake his figures as Madrid progress from here on out.

That assist meant that in all competitions Bellingham now has 20 goals and nine assists in just 31 games which has blown away the footballing world. It could have been 21 goals if referee Gil Manzano hadn't controversially blown the final whistle at the weekend just as the Englishman headed in what would have been a winner at the Mestalla Stadium. It was a major incident which saw Bellingham sent off for his protests and since then, Manzano has been relegated to the side lines. While Liverpool pushed hard for the 20-year-old across the past 18 months, Madrid became the most obvious destination; he signed on a six-year-deal for a fee of £88.5m. Despite the sadness of missing out on the superstar-in-making, The Reds went on to sign Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch instead, who have gone on to be great additions under Jurgen Klopp.