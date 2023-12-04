The Manchester City forward is likely to receive a big punishment for his actions following the 3-3 draw with Tottenham.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland is could be about to receive a strong punishment for his outburst during the 3-3 draw with Tottenham over the weekend, similar to how Virgil Van Dijk was punished earlier this season.

Haaland, like most of the City side, was enraged following Simon Hooper's strange decision to call play back for a free-kick while Jack Grealish was through on goal in added time with the game locked at 3-3.

His overly emotional reaction has seen him become a 'meme' on social media as teammates blocked him from getting closer to the referee after the final whistle as he was seen shouting from a distance before then storming down the tunnel in a huff. And there are reports that he could face a charge from the Football Association for his reaction and allegedly swearing at Hooper, but the tweet he wrote on X which read 'WTF' in response to a clip of the Grealish incident is more likely to see him charged.

The forward is now in danger of FA sanction for his post on X if it is deemed to breach Rule E3.1, governing social media comments or remarks made in the media, but we await an official ruling.

Earlier this season, Van Dijk was dismissed against Newcastle United for a last-man tackle on Alexander Isak and he was charged with swearing at the referee for his decision on the day as he was hit with an additional suspension and £100,000 fine.

He then refused to leave the pitch straightaway and was then seen to be swearing at the fourth official. And after admitting the charge of breaching FA Rule E3.1, Van Dijk was given an additional game suspension and a fine by an independent commission.

An FA statement said: "Virgil van Dijk has been suspended for one match and fined £100,000 for breaching FA Rule E3.1 during Liverpool's Premier League fixture against Newcastle United on Sunday 27 August.

"The defender admitted that he acted in an improper manner and used abusive and insulting words towards a match official after being sent off in the 29th minute, and the sanctions were subsequently imposed by an independent Regulatory Commission. Full written reasons for this case will be published in due course."