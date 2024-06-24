Getty Images for Premier League

Euro 2024: The Liverpool defender’s form has been brought into question across the tournament so far.

Unsurprisingly, the disappointing 1-1 draw with Denmark on Thursday caused a frenzy across the English footballing world despite Gareth Southgate’s side still sitting top of group C with a two-point cushion. Alexander-Arnold started in the draw but was removed less than 10 minutes into the second-half as Conor Gallagher replaced him for a second consecutive game, throwing his potential starting role going forward into doubt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alexander-Arnold shouldn’t be too despondent as he was certainly not the worst performer but the midfield looked disjointed. As a result, there has been strong calls for Southgate to ring the changes and end the Alexander-Arnold ‘midfield experiment’. It led Shearer and Lineker to agree that the midfield failed to hit the levels that were needed.

Speaking on the Rest Is Football podcast. Shearer said: “It hasn’t worked. The midfield gamble, as he put it, in terms of Trent – that I was thinking beforehand ‘okay, let’s have a look at it, let’s see if it works’ – hasn’t worked. So he has to make changes.”

However, both pundits agreed that Alexander-Arnold’s poor form cannot solely be attributed to him. Gary Lineker added: “I actually feel a little bit sorry for Trent,” with Shearer replying: “Yeah I do as well, it’s not at all his fault.”

LiverpoolWorld verdict

Having only played in midfield a handful of times for England against lower-ranked opposition (North Macedonia, Bosnia and Malta) it was surprising that he was trusted at a major tournament - he also hasn’t featured there at club level with any regularity at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plus, with the likes of Adam Wharton, Gallagher and Kobbie Mainoo all sat on the side lines, the pressure has ultimately told and it seems either one would be a more natural partner for Declan Rice, who has struggled to recreate the form he showed for Arsenal across the 2023/24 campaign.

While the final game against Slovenia is a game England should come through, the first two games have shown us that the current set-up, involving Alexander-Arnold, would surely not stand up against the likes of Spain with Rodri, Fabian Ruiz and Pedri or Germany with Toni Kroos and Ilkay Gundogan or France with their embarrassment of riches.