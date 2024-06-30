Liverpool 'target' likened to Paul Pogba could sign for Juventus next week

AFP via Getty Images

He was targeted by Liverpool last summer but an untimely injury quickly squashed any possibility of a move.

Past Liverpool target Khephren Thuram is reportedly close to agreeing a move to join Juventus.

The French midfielder is free to leave this summer as his contract expires in 2025. He has built a solid reputation in Ligue 1 for Nice and at youth international level and he is currently preparing to star for Thierry Henry’s France side at the Olympics in Paris.

Due to his 1.92m frame and ability to dribble expertly for a man of his size, he earned comparisons to the likes of Paul Pogba and Liverpool were certainly interested last summer. However, an untimely knee injury ruled him out of any move as the Reds sought out other targets. A piece from the Athletic last year regarded him as a brilliant ball-carrier and there is certainly an interesting and effective player with sizeable potential ready to be unearthed.

Now, after the announcement of Thiago Motta becoming manager, the Italian giants are looking to bounce back. According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, a deal could be done as early as next week. Having already sourced a deal for Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz, they are continuing to look to strengthen their midfield.

With Liverpool already possessing a deep midfield after spending big last summer, any midfield additions are very unlikely. Arne Slot will inherit a strong squad with a deep engine room filled with different profiles and only an exit would allow space for another midfielder to enter.

Yet, Ibrahim Konate waxed lyrical over Thuram last summer, which only added fuel to the fire when a potential move was rumoured. “Khéphren is like my little brother, he’s someone I saw growing up. I was with his big brother in the training centre, but I saw him grow. I saw him perform and progress at a level... It was incredible. Even when he came to the France team for his first selection. I saw him at the training and I was really surprised by his size and his technical ease.

