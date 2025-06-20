Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has been a target for Barcelona during the summer transfer window.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barcelona look set to call off their pursuit of Liverpool’s Luis Diaz.

The winger has been on Barca’s list of targets in the summer transfer window. The Catalan giants wrestled back the La Liga title from bitter foes Real Madrid in the 2024-25 season, as well as claiming the Copa del Rey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Barca officials believe that more cover and competition is required for teenage sensation Lamine Yamal and Raphinha. Hansi Flick’s side came up short in the Champions League semi-final as they were beaten by Inter Milan in an enthralling two-legged contest.

Diaz has been on Barcelona’s radar despite being a key player for Liverpool in their Premier League title triumph. He plundered 17 goals in all competitions, with 13 in the top flight, along with eight assists. The 28-year-old enjoyed his best campaign since arriving at Anfield from Porto for £37 million as he operated not only in his favoured role on the left flank but as a makeshift striker.

Diaz’s father has previously admitted that his son’s dream would be to play for the Spanish supergiants. What’s more, the Colombia international has two years remaining on his current deal and talks have yet to commence over a fresh contract.

Barca make decision

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That is because Barca have agreed personal terms with Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams. BBC Sport suggests that the Spain international has given the green light to sign a six-year contract at the Nou Camp after meeting Deco in Ibiza. However, it’s said there are ‘still obstacles to overcome’ although Barca are ‘happy to activate’ Williams’ release clause of £53 million in his San Mames deal. The 24-year-old was also a reported transfer target for Arsenal and Bayern Munich but prefers to stay in Spain.

Barcelona are also said to be keen on bringing in veteran Ivan Perisic on a free transfer, having worked with Flick at Bayern Munich. It’s also reported that Barca are ‘put off’ by Liverpool’s valuation of £80 million for Diaz, who is said to be coveted by the Saudi Pro League.

What Diaz has said about his future

Speaking on his future while on international duty earlier this month, Diaz said: “I’m very, very happy in Liverpool. From day one, they’ve made me feel really welcome. Right now, we’re in contact with them because we’re speaking with [other] clubs. It’s normal, the market is open, and we’re trying to sort out what’s best for us.

“I am just waiting to see what happens. If Liverpool doesn’t make a good offer, I still have two years left with them, I would be happy and content to stay there. And that’s it, everything depends on them obviously, it’s up to me to decide what’s best for us and the future.”

In total, Diaz has netted 41 times and created 23 in 148 appearances for Liverpool.