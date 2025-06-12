Barcelona are keen to sign Luis Diaz in the summer transfer window but Liverpool are not interested in a sale.

Barcelona sporting director Deco has insisted that the club are still in the market for a new attacker - having been rebuffed in their efforts to sign Luis Diaz.

The winger played a key role in helping Liverpool win the Premier League title last season. Diaz scored 17 goals in all competitions, with 13 coming in the league, as the Reds claimed the English championship for a record-equalling 20th time.

Diaz is approaching the final two years of his Anfield contract. He has long been linked with Barcelona, with Deco and head coach Hansi Flick publicly admitting that they both admire the Colombia international.

Barca made an early approach to sign Diaz this summer but they were rebuffed by the Reds, who do not want to sell. In an interview with Brazilian outlet Globoesporte, Deco did reveal that bolstering the La Liga champions’ options in the final third is the priority.

What’s been said

He said (via FCBN): "I think we have enough balance, both in defense and in midfield. There are players who are still going to grow. Like Gavi, who is returning from an injury, but who will improve a lot with next year's preseason.

“There is also Marc Bernal, who was injured at the beginning of the season. We have (Ronald) Araujo and Dani Olmo, with whom we are working so that they do not suffer injuries again. In attack, it will depend on what we can do in the market. But perhaps it is the only sector in which we identify that one or another player is missing."

Liverpool boss Arne Slot was asked about Deco’s previous comments about Diaz before the 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace on the final day of the 2024-25 season. Slot quipped that he also admired Barca pair Lamine Yamal and Raphinha. Slot said: "Every club has its own way of doing things. You are used to the fact that I don't talk about players from other clubs that we haven't signed.

"I understand he is a big admirer of Lucho Diaz - because I am a big admirer of him as well. He is a great player, having a great season. He [Deco] admires a few players, which we all do. I admire Lamine Yamal and Raphinha a lot as well!"

Diaz’s future

Diaz joined Liverpool from Porto in January 2022 for an initial fee of £37 million. He has won four major trophies at Anfield, with the Premier League title being the highlight. In total, the 28-year-old has netted 41 goals and 23 assists in 148 appearances. En route to the title, he was deployed as a makeshift striker during large periods despite being a natural winger.

Diaz now heads off for his summer break after representing Colombia during the post-season international break. He scored a sublime goal in a 1-1 draw against World Cup and Copa America holders Argentina on Tuesday night.

As well as Barcelona, Diaz has been linked with a potential move to Saudi Arabia this summer.