Everton midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye reminded everyone of his quality during the win over Liverpool as the end of his contract nears.

Gueye might be 34 years old but he rolled back the years in a brilliant display against Jurgen Klopp’s side as he showed a combination of experience, nous and even a trick a two as he helped to nullify the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Despite not even reaching 2,000 minutes for Everton this season, he has still started 20 league games. Finishing games are more difficult now after a long career - he came off in the 75th minute last night - but he proved his worth with an excellent display. It rounds off a fantastic two games for the Senegal international as he netted his second goal of the season in the much-needed win over Nottingham Forest at the weekend and both goals he has scored this season have helped to earn six points, as he netted Everton’s third in a 3-2 win over Crystal Palace earlier in the season. He’s sent a reminder to the fans, and Dyche, that he should remain at the club past the end of the current campaign.

His deal expires this summer meaning he could leave on a free transfer. However, he has the option to extend by a year and, based off his last two performances, that should certainly be explored. Andre Gomes and Dele Alli are also likely to depart this summer too and Amadou Onana may be also be sold to help raise funds and with interest from Manchester United, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

That would leave Sean Dyche very light in midfield with just James Garner and Abdoulaye Doucoure so reinstating Gueye would be smart business. Following the win, he was seen raising his arms and shouting with joy as he left the pitch and fans have hailed his quality and experience from his performance - with one fan page saying ‘Give Idrissa Gueye whatever he wants. He is THAT good.’