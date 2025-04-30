Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton and Ipswich injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture at Goodison Park.

Everton aim to arrest a two-match losing streak when they welcome Ipswich Town to Goodison Park on Saturday

The Toffee have come to the end of a tough run of fixtures - with champions Liverpool, second-placed Arsenal, along with Champions League-chasing trio Nottingham Forest, Manchester City and Chelsea all being played.

Everton competed in all of the games and took four points, but Moyes will want to see an upturn in results after a 2-0 loss to Man City followed by a 1-0 reverse at Chelsea last weekend.

In truth, Blues supporters heading into the clash will want to see nothing but a victory against an Ipswich side who have already been relegated from the Premier League. When the two sides met at Portman Road earlier in the campaign, Everton cruised to a 2-0 triumph.

Moyes will have the same expectations as fans ahead of the penultimate game to take place at Goodison before the move to Bramley-Moore Dock. Evertonians will want to soak up every moment and it may well be many people’s last time at the Grand Old Lady. Ahead of the encounter, here’s the latest team news for both sides.

Everton team news

James Tarkowski - out

The Everton vice-captain won't play again until next season because of a serious hamstring injury. Tarkowski has been forced to have surgery.

Jesper Lindstrom - out

The on-loan Napoli winger is recovering from a hernia operation. He may not play again this term.

Orel Mangala - out

The midfielder, on a season-long loan from Lyon, has been unavailable since January because of an ACL injury.

Armando Broja - return

The striker is set to return to the Everton fold, having had to sit out the Chelsea game. Broja could not play against his parent club.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - doubt

The centre-forward is nearing the end of his rehab for a three-month-long hamstring injury. However, Calvert-Lewin is nearing a return to training although Moyes and his medical staff will have to decide whether the 11-cap England international is able to feature on the bench.

Ipswich team news

Wes Burns - out

The pacy winger has an ACL injury and is unavailable for the long term.

Jaden Philogene - out

The versatile forward, who has previously been on Everton's radar, has an MCL issue and is sidelined for the rest of the campaign.

Chiedozie Ogbene - out

The left-back tore his Achilles in November and has not played since.

Sammie Szmodics - out

The £9 million summer signing is still recovering from ankle surgery he had in March.

Arijanet Muric - out

The goalkeeper has been on the treatment table since April because of a shoulder problem.

Ben Johnson - out

The right-back was sent-off against Newcastle after being issued two yellow cards. He must serve a one-game suspension.

Leif Davis - out

The left-sided full-back is currently serving a three-match ban after being given a straight red card against Arsenal earlier this month.

Conor Townsend - doubt

The defender has not featured in the Tractor Boys' previous two games because of a thigh complaint.

Kalvin Phillips - doubt

The midfielder, on loan from Manchester City, has been unavailable for Ipswich's previous three games.

Axel Tuanzebe - doubt

The defender was not in the match-day at Newcastle as Ipswich took precautionary measures from a previous issue.

Nathan Broadhead - doubt

The Everton academy product, sold to Ipswich in January 2023, has been sidelined for the previous two games.