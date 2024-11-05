The German superstar is one of a number of Bayer Leverkusen players linked with Liverpool.

Such is the quality of Bayer Leverkusen, Liverpool have been linked with multiple of their best performers - but none stand out more than Florian Wirtz.

Wirtz, 21, has been one of the most sought-after youngsters in world football across recent years having developed into one of the best attackers in Europe, starring for club and country.

Despite his age, he’s made 167 senior appearances for Leverkusen, averaging a goal contribution at better than one every other game. Last season was his best yet, as he was Xabi Alonso’s best attacker with 18 goals and 20 assists as they won the league unbeaten, the German cup and lost in the final of the Europa League.

In fact, across this season so far, Wirtz and Lamine Yamal are the only two players to have 25 key passes and 25 successful dribbles - and his creativity, attacking quality and ability to produce something out of nothing is what makes him so valuable. Transfermarkt has him as the eighth most valuable player on the planet; as a result, every big club in football has expressed an interest, including Liverpool.

Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro had initially said that the club would part ways with their star if anyone met their high valuation of £128m - and with his deal not expiring until 2027, they are in a strong place to demand a high fee.

The likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City have also been linked but Sky Sport Germany state it is Bayern Munich who have the advantage of being his preferred destination. Remaining in Germany seems to be a preferred choice for now, claim reports but nothing is set in stone.

Speaking earlier this year, he hinted a move away. He told Sky Germany: "Everyone knows my contract. Now is not the time to talk about it. I'm definitely having a great time in Leverkusen and I feel good. The European Championship is 100 per cent on my mind right now. I don't care about anything else right now."