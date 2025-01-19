Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes were boosted over the weekend

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool left it incredibly late to secure all three points against Brentford on Saturday afternoon as two goals from Darwin Nunez in stoppage time clinched all three points for the Reds. The win proved even more valuable just a matter of hours later as Arsenal threw away a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Aston Villa.

After the win, Brentford boss Thomas Frank did not hold back in his praise for Arne Slot’s side as he labelled the Reds the best team in the world. Liverpool are now six points clear at the top of the Premier League and are all-but into the last 16 of the Champions League with two league phase games to spare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex-Everton man agrees with Frank

Speaking on Match of the Day, former Everton defender Ashley Williams agreed with Frank. He said: “Right now, Liverpool have the strongest squad and I think they will win the league. They also have their sights set on the Champions League and if they do win that, we can say they are the best in the world.”

Frank had said earlier in the day: “It was a good performance against a fantastic Liverpool team who I think are the best team in the Premier League and best team in the world. They are a level above Arsenal and City in terms of phases of the game, they are exceptionally good. We did well, we competed well.”

He added: “Physically they are outstanding. (Dominik) Szoboszlai, (Alexis) Mac Allister, (Cody) Gakpo and of course Konate and Van Dijk. They are technically and tactically fantastic and they have the physicality.”

Van Dijk responds to Brentford chants

Sections of the Brentford support mocked Nunez after his introduction by comparing him to former Liverpool, West Ham and Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll. After his double, the away fans belted the chant back out to the home support as they made their way to the exits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked about the chants by Norwegian television, Van Dijk said: ”That’s part of the game, isn’t it? There’s so many things said by the crowd nowadays. You just have to play your game and I think he showed with two goals that he’s a very good striker.”

Reflecting on the result, the Liverpool captain said: “Every win is a big result, especially when the teams around us are very strong. We have to stay consistent, win games and perform well. They [Brentford] have a very clear structure. You try to break a low block down and if you lose the ball sometimes you can get a counter-attack on you. They create some danger moments [and] they create them against any team in the league. We handled it well and could have scored more.

“There is no walk in the park. Every game, teams are very good. They want to play their best game against us like we want to play our best game against them. If nobody is ready for a bumpy ride then this season will definitely be one.”