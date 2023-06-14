The former Reds boss has all-but sealed the deal for the move this summer.

Brendan Rodgers is closing in on a spectacular return to Celtic this summer following the departure of Ange Postecoglou, who will spearhead Tottenham Hotspur next season. The former Liverpool manager spent three years with the Glasgow outfit after joining in 2016, seven months after being sacked by the Reds.

Plenty of reports have emerged with updates on the Rodgers-to-Celtic link, but Sky Sports have stated that an agreement between the two is close and the Scottish Premiership champions have tabled an offer in excess of his previous deal with the club. If accepted, this will see Rodgers become the highest-paid manager in Celtic’s history once again.

Further talks between the two parties are said to be taking place today and if all goes through, the 50-year-old will be backed by the club’s board during the current transfer window.

Rodgers left Celtic in 2019 after winning seven trophies to replace Claude Puel at the hilt of Leicester City. He led the Foxes to their first ever FA Cup title in 2021, and oversaw their triumph against Manchester City to win the Community Shield that same year.

However, his tenure came to an end when Leicester found themselves in a serious relegation battle this season, one they eventually couldn’t fight their way out of. Rodgers was dismissed in April and had reportedly been planning to take an extended break from the game, but now a blockbuster return to Celtic is on the cards.

Following his first departure from Parkhead, Rodgers made it clear he would welcome an offer to return in the future.

