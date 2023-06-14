Liverpool are set to face competition from two Premier League clubs as their pursuit of Borussia Monchengladbach’s Manu Kone is set to become increasingly difficult.

The Reds have already signed Alexis Mac Allister this summer, but multiple midfield signings are in the offing as Kone and Nice’s Khephren Thuram are the two names that have continually cropped up in recent weeks. Kone, 22, has developed a strong reputation in the Bundesliga as an energetic, strong ball-carrier who contributes strongly across midfield and his youthful energy and presence would no doubt be a strong addition to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

However, according to the Daily Mail, Liverpool aren’t the only side chasing the young Frenchman. The media outlet has reported that both Wolves and Aston Villa are also interested in signing Kone. Both sides are looking to push on from last season and both would relish the chance to sign the up-and-coming midfielder who has experience across Ligue 1, Ligue 2 and the Bundesliga. Plus, last season saw him start 30 times in the league as Kone became a more integral part of the side that finished 10th and he is certainly on the brink of stepping up to a higher level.

Liverpool are aiming to add depth in midfield after seeing four central midfielders depart already this summer and Kone would be part of a new era under Klopp. For Wolves, it seems continually likely that Ruben Neves will leave the club and Kone would be brought in to help fill the void as they look to push on under Julen Lopetegui after a strong finish to the end of last season. In terms of Villa, having just confirmed Europa Conference League football for next year after a brilliant second-half to the season under Unai Emery, Kone would represent a strong addition and sign of intent as they look to build on their seventh-place finish in the league.