Would this former Liverpool star be a good fit for Eddie Howe’s team next season?

Newcastle United have been urged to snap up Sadio Mané from Bayern Munich this summer by former Manchester United striker Louis Saha. Despite the Liverpool icon only leaving Anfield last summer, reports from Germany claim he is one of the players Bayern are looking to cash in on.

The Bundesliga giants signed Mané for £35 million after six years and six trophies with the Reds, he has since made 38 appearances for Bayern, clocking up 12 goals and six assists in that time. However, his time on the pitch has been a mixed bag, having started a large amount of games but also playing mere minutes in some others.

Newcastle are looking to bolster their squad after qualifying for the Champions League this season. Eddie Howe and his team have already been linked with several high profile players, including the highly sought-after James Maddison, who is looking to return to top flight football after being relegated with Leicester.

Now, Saha believes signing Mané would be a statement move from the Magpies as he is a proven winner on the biggest stages in domestic and European football.

“Newcastle United need world-class players now, despite their amazing season, but they need players who have won titles and know how to win trophies,” the former France international told Betway. “That’s the club’s next step, and players like Sadio Mané can definitely help and provide inspiration to the team to take them to the next level. It’s necessary to have players of Mané’s calibre to help them get through competitions.”

Mané’s departure was truly the end of an era for Liverpool, after building one of the most iconic partnerships the club has seen with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino. The Senegal international tallied 120 goals and 48 assists during his time in red and played a key role in their march to their Champions League and Premier League success.

