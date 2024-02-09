Ex-Liverpool man axed from Championship club’s squad just months after arrival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Liverpool defender Daniel Ayala’s career has nosedived to the extent that he faces the chop from Championship club Rotherham United.

It has been almost 14 years since a fresh-faced Spaniard arrived at Anfield having rejected professional terms with Sevilla. Ayala arrived under Rafa Benitez with huge potential but, ultimately, failed to make an impression on Merseyside.

The defender made just five Premier League appearances before being shipped out to Norwich City four years later. That started a career in the lower leagues, representing eight different Championship outfits but never dropping into the third tier.

But Ayala is now fighting for his future after being cut from Rotherham’s 25-man squad. Signed in October on a free transfer, the 33-year-old has been injured since before Christmas.

In the seven games he played, the Millers failed to win and Ayala was sent off twice. The move has proven a disaster and he is not expected to play at the New York Stadium again.

Father Time remains undefeated and Ayala is now lightyears from the days of being chased by Liverpool, losing Champions League finalists when he signed. Rotherham boss Leam Richardson confirmed the centre-back has a “long-term injury” and was cut from the 25-man squad.

“It's a long-term injury,” he said. “It's unfortunate for Daniel. It's a shame. He's a good person and he's had a great career. But things happen and you have to make decisions and move on. We had to choose the best squad we could for the next 17 games.