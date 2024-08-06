Ex-Liverpool midfielder tipped for Premier League return after club 'decision'

England international Alex -Oxlade-Chamberlain | Getty Images

Former Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is being linked with a return to the Premier League this summer.

Having left last summer at the end of his contract, he moved to Besiktas on a free transfer as he signed a three-year-deal. He went on to play 30 times across all competitions, netting on four occasions as his side finished sixth in the league, fell at the group stages of the Europa Conference League but secured the Turkish Cup.

According to the Athletic’s Adam Leventhall, the Turkish side are actively looking to help him leave during the window. ‘Besiktas and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are reviewing options for the former Liverpool midfielder to move back to the Premier League. The Turkish club are open to a sale as they restructure their squad and cut their wage bill. ‘All parties are aiming to find an amicable solution and allow him to return to the UK. Clubs are currently exploring the terms of a potential permanent or loan deal.’ A number of clubs would likely be interested in a move, especially those at the lower end of the table. His fitness has clearly improved as he managed his most appearances in a season for four years and, at 30, he is ready to step back into English football. Last summer saw both Brentford and Sheffield United interested in a move and it is unclear if they are viable avenues this time around.

Given his experience and versatility - he has played right wing-back, central midfield, attacking midfield and on either wing across his career - he could be a great squad option. Perhaps Russell Martin’s Southampton could offer a salvation. After all, that was his boyhood club which he developed in as a young player into the first-team. Signed for £35m by Liverpool in 2017, he went on to make 146 appearances, scoring 18 times and providing 15 assists. He became a league champion in the 2019/20 season as well as being part of the squads that won the Club World Cup, Champions League and both domestic trophies.