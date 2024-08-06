Getty Images

Everton FC transfer news: The club’s decision has opened up a window of opportunity.

Juventus have decided to orchestrate a mass clear out at the behest of new boss Thiago Motta - which could give Everton a transfer opening.

Everton have already recruited strongly this summer with young talent arriving in the form of Jesper Lindstrom (loan) Jake O’Brien, Iliman Ndiaye and Tim Iroegbunam but there’s a sense that another midfielder will arrive to fill the hole left by Amadou Onana’s departure. One previous target was Juventus’ Weston McKennie.

The ex-Leeds United midfielder has built a strong level of experience in Serie A and in the Champions League and would be a young, dynamic and unique profile for Sean Dyche to mould. Only 25, the United States international has played in England, Germany and Italy as well as totalling 56 caps for his country and he is reportedly free to leave this summer.

A potential deal could be struck for Everton as the midfielder has entered the final year of his deal and the club will not be renewing. The club have decided to sell and GOAL understands that while McKennie is training separately from the first-team group. It was reported a few weeks ago that from Tuttosport that Everton were interested in a move.

Last season saw him feature heavily with 29 starts in all competitions as he managed 10 assists in total. That type of creativity would be crucial for Everton as they look to roll out a new attacking line-up. While James Garner, Iroegbunam and Idrissa Gueye are focused on the defensive side of the game, McKennie could be the bridge between midfield and attack having registered far superior key passes and progressive passes and ball carrying figures than that duo who featured so consistently last season. Essentially, he is something they don’t have.

Currently valued at €28.00m (£24m), McKennie wouldn’t break the bank but he would likely require a decent wage package after years of being in Turin. There are other options out there who would come cheaper - such as Strasbourg’s Habib Diarra - but the American would arrive as a someone with experience and ready to step in straight away to make an impact and it would give Dyche dynamism in midfield to help them progress.