Ex-Liverpool star linked with Bayern Munich move as clubs ‘aim to agree on fee’

The former Anfield star has been linked with a surprise coaching position ahead of the new season.

A lot of change is happening in and around the Premier League this year and some rumours have caught fans by surprise. Jurgen Klopp’s decision to leave Liverpool is still something many are adjusting to as Arne Slot prepares to arrive at Anfield next month, but other clubs are also linked with shock moves before another rollercoaster season comes into play.

After recently being relegated from the Premier League, Burnley are now likely to lose manager Vincent Kompany as the former Manchester City star is ‘in advanced talks’ with Bayern Munich over a rather unexpected appointment. The Bundesliga side, who finished 18 points adrift of this season’s champions Bayer Leverkusen, sacked Thomas Tuchel earlier in the season but kept him on site to see out the campaign.

Bayern believe that Kompany ‘wants to join them’ and they are aiming to ‘agree on a compensation fee’ with Burnley ahead of the 2024/25 season. It has ben reported that if the 38-year-old accepts the job, he will take his Turf Moor backroom staff with him to Germany, including his assistant and ex-Liverpool forward Craig Bellamy.

Bayern have been searching for a replacement for Tuchel since they announced they would be parting ways with him back in February. Their main target was Xabi Alonso, who they were rivalling Liverpool for heavily at the time. However, the Leverkusen boss has pledged his commitment to the Black and Reds for at least next season, having just spearheaded them to their first ever league title and completed an invincible season.

Alonso, Julian Nagelsmann and Ralf Rangnick have all reportedly turned down the offer to coach Bayern. The Bavarian side recorded their worst season season since 2010/11 and relinquished their stunning 11-year streak as Bundesliga champions after a disappointing run of results. Bayern finished third overall, behind both Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart.

Kompany is now the frontrunner to take over at Allianz Arena, despite his relegation with Burnley. The 38-year-old jumped straight into coaching after retiring from a decorated career on the pitch. He won four Premier League titles with Manchester City and two FA Cups before leaving the Etihad in 2019.

After two years in Belgium with Anderlecht, Kompany moved back to England to take the Burnley job and guided them to promotion and the Championship title after collecting 101 points in his debut season. However, the Clarets’ time back in the Premier League was short-lived and their relegation fate was sealed with one game left of the season to go.