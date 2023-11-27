The former Liverpool midfielder believes that United can go and win the title.

The former Liverpool and Manchester United midfielder has backed his former club to go all the way.

Paul Ince has declared that Manchester United are still in a title race this season following their 3-0 win over Everton.

Erik Ten Hag's side had initially been in poor shape at the start of this season but have actually turned into one of the league's most in-form sides after winning four of their last five in the league.

In terms of the table, they sit in sixth place, just four points behind Liverpool and six points off the top of the table.

Despite their position and recent form, they've been beaten five times which is the same as Chelsea who have experienced far differing fortunes sat in 10th place but they've managed tight one-goal margin victories over Sheffield United, Brentford, Fulham, Luton, Burnley and Wolves which have made the difference.

Ince has likened this to what typical title-winning sides do: they pick up points when they're not playing well. And he believes that is why they have to be considered in the title race.

"United have not been playing well." Ince said on talkSPORT. "You look at the Brentford game - scored in the last minute. Fulham game - Fulham made three mistakes to allow Fernandes to score, the same with Luton.

"So they're playing teams you expect them to beat and beating them without playing well. I still feel there's a lot more to come from United. I think they're nowhere near playing their best football.

"Premier League winning teams pick up points when they're not playing well. I think it's an open race this year."

Perhaps it's wishful thinking from the former Man United man, but they will be fully put to the test in the coming weeks. Games against Galatasaray and Newcastle away await them, as do Chelsea and Bayern Munich at home. But none compare to their upcoming visit to Anfield which is less than a month away.

Jurgen Klopp's side will welcome United just under nine months after they received a 7-0 battering on Merseyside. If they can somehow come through that test in an impressive manner then maybe we can look back to Ince's claims as being forward-thinking.

