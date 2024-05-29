Liverpool’s ideal first summer signing is worth £40m – and he plays in Serie A

The talented midfielder has been a target for Liverpool this season.

Liverpool target Teun Koopmeiners has reportedly been the subject of an opening offer by Juventus.

The Atalanta midfielder has been linked with a move over the course of the season and his stock has risen significantly due to his performances and the Italian club’s Europa League triumph - which included a 3-1 aggregate win over Liverpool.

Reports in Italy including Gazzetta dello Sport and Calcio Mercato, Juventus have made an opening proposal of €40m base plus €5m in potential bonuses. However, Atalanta want £51m (€60m) to part ways with one of their star men. Previously, Italian newspaper Quotidiano Nazionale linked the Reds with a move and he spoke out about a potential exit last year. “I have indicated to Atalanta that I want to make a move next summer. But there must be something very nice to exchange that for Atalanta.

“My fiancé and I are having a great time in Italy, but I can put up with the rain for some clubs in England! I hope there will be great options that I can think about. And then I hope that Atalanta receives a nice amount for me, because I had a wonderful time there.”

In 2021, the Dutchman departed AZ Alkmaar after earning a strong reputation in the Eredivisie under Slot. However, the 26-year-old is seemingly entering his prime years after producing his best goal scoring season in Italy. 15 goals and seven assists from midfield in 50 games was a great return.