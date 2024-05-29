Liverpool. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

The Premier League star looks likely to be forced to leave this summer and Liverpool could benefit greatly by signing him.

With the season over and clubs left to ponder where they need improvement, transfer talk is all the rage ahead of the June 14 opening of the summer window as Liverpool face an uncertain window.

The arrival of the soon-to-be Liverpool manager Arne Slot brings new challenges, new tastes and new ideas and no-one really knows what deals will be done. In windows gone by, it was clear what Liverpool were in the market for under Jurgen Klopp. And while now the landscape is very different reports have claimed a defender and potentially a defensive midfielder could arrive this summer.

There are countless names that have been linked to Liverpool by reputable sources but one player who hasn’t been reported - surprisingly - is Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah. Bear with us here; the 24-year-old home-grown talent has just put together his best run of form since Thomas Tuchel was in charge and won over the Chelsea fans in the latter part of the season. Yet, he could be sold this summer to comply with financial rules.

That’s according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano who told JDFootball, “Chelsea will sign 1-2 centre backs. They will have to get rid of Trevoh Chalobah for Financial Fair Play”. Chalobah and Conor Gallagher are the two home-grown players who could be set to depart and given that the midfielder made 37 starts and played over 4,000 minutes in all competitions and captained the side on 30 occasions, it is Chalobah that looks more likely to depart.

Liverpool will see Joel Matip depart on a free transfer and it leaves space for another defensive recruit. Instead of spending upwards of £50m on players like Sporting’s Ousmane Diomande or Goncalo Inacio or Benfica’s Antonio Silva or Bayer Leverkusen’s Odilon Kossounou - they can look to the Chelsea defender for someone who is half the price, league-proven and versatile across centre-back, right-back and defensive midfield.

It means Joe Gomez can cover left-back and centre-back while Chalobah offers cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Bradley, as well as the central defenders and the trio of Virgil van Dijk, Jarell Quansah and Ibrahim Konate can be the main trio that Slot utilises. Granted, Chalobah would be accepting a move where there would be no guarantee of a starting place because of the talent around him. However, it is likely he will be forced out as Chelsea need to sell a home-grown player.

