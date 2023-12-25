The former Liverpool striker was the senior figure when Owen broke through into the first-team.

Former Liverpool forward Robbie Fowler has claimed that he was better than Michael Owen in 'every aspect' of being a striker - except one.

Fowler, 48, was a revelation as a teenager for his boyhood club and he shared a similar rise to prominence as Owen, with both of them being academy graduates. He managed an incredible start to his senior career netting 18 goals in all competitions as a 18-year-old in the 1993/94 season before going on to net a minimum of 30 goals in all competitions for the next three years in a row.

Following his success at club level, he made his England debut aged 20 under the late Terry Venables and scored seven times in 26 appearances but he often played second fiddle to other forwards such as Teddy Sheringham, Alan Shearer and Owen.

Speaking on Simon Jordan's podcast Up Front with Simon Jordan, he spoke out honestly on the battle between himself and Owen at club and international level but backed himself as the better forward overall.

“In all honesty, I’ve always thought I was better than Michael Owen. He was quicker than me, but in every other element of being a striker, I genuinely think I was better than him. He could say the exact opposite but that is just my opinion and my self-confidence – I was better in every aspect of being a striker.

“Michael wasn’t the best player at Liverpool when I played, but I remember him coming through at the club and you could see that he was different class. At the time I was upset not to be playing as much as him for England, but I didn’t want Michael to fail or play badly. Of course I wanted to play, but I didn’t want him to not succeed. I think Michael just thought more of England than he did of his club, whereas I thought more of Liverpool than England.”

Fowler went on to play 369 times for Liverpool across two spells at the club netting 183 goals and providing 49 assists while also managing stints at Manchester City, Leeds, Cardiff, Blackburn Perth Glory, Northern Fury FC and Muangthong United. While Owen played 297 times for Liverpool managing 158 goals and 50 assists before enjoying spells at Newcastle United, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Stoke City before retiring.