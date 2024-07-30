Ex-Newcastle United co-owner explains Liverpool's Anthony Gordon transfer interest plus Fabrizio Romano update
Former Newcastle United co-owner Amanda Staveley has confirmed Liverpool’s strong interest in Anthony Gordon in an exclusive interview.
The England international was rumoured to be a key target around the beginning of the European Championships and there were many outlets reporting that he was interested in a move but some claimed a fee of £80m-100m was the club’s valuation.
Other reports claimed that Gordon had started speaking with some of his England team-mates about how he would love to move to Anfield, having supported Liverpool growing up. With his contract set until 2026, they were under no pressure to sell but they are one club who have ran into financial fair play issues, which could have played a factor.
Staveley, who has stepped down from Newcastle with her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi, was speaking about her upcoming exit from the club after helping the purchase in 2021. Speaking to the Athletic exclusively, Staveley opened up on Newcastle’s thoughts surrounding the transfer speculation, as their focus was on keeping two of their key stars with Liverpool interested in Gordon. “My biggest concern was that we’d lose Alex (Isak) or Anthony (Gordon) because Liverpool chased him and both are extraordinary players,” Staveley says. “Negotiating is tough because you have to pretend it means nothing to you when it means everything.”
While Liverpool are the only club in Europe’s top five leagues yet to sign a player, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Liverpool’s interest has not dissipated and that he remains a key target. He said: “Internally Liverpool are discussing the situation of Anthony Gordon in case they do something in offensive positions. Gordon gave Green light to the move in June. Liverpool’s interest in Anthony Gordon remains strong. He is a player they really rate internally!”
The 23-year-old has just enjoyed the best year of his career having won the U21 European Championships while being awarded the Player of the Tournament, which led him into his first full season with Newcastle. He managed an eye-catching 12 goals and 11 assists in all competitions and proved to be one of the club’s most important players. Liverpool have the likes of Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz - all of whom can play off the left. Any potential signing would need a sale in order to allow such a big deal to move forward and that looks unlikely given there is little to no interest from any other clubs, or a willingness to sell.
