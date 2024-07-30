Anthony Gordon. | Getty Images

Liverpool FC transfer news: The Reds were linked with the Newcastle United forward.

The England international was rumoured to be a key target around the beginning of the European Championships and there were many outlets reporting that he was interested in a move but some claimed a fee of £80m-100m was the club’s valuation.

Other reports claimed that Gordon had started speaking with some of his England team-mates about how he would love to move to Anfield, having supported Liverpool growing up. With his contract set until 2026, they were under no pressure to sell but they are one club who have ran into financial fair play issues, which could have played a factor.

Staveley, who has stepped down from Newcastle with her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi, was speaking about her upcoming exit from the club after helping the purchase in 2021. Speaking to the Athletic exclusively, Staveley opened up on Newcastle’s thoughts surrounding the transfer speculation, as their focus was on keeping two of their key stars with Liverpool interested in Gordon. “My biggest concern was that we’d lose Alex (Isak) or Anthony (Gordon) because Liverpool chased him and both are extraordinary players,” Staveley says. “Negotiating is tough because you have to pretend it means nothing to you when it means everything.”

While Liverpool are the only club in Europe’s top five leagues yet to sign a player, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Liverpool’s interest has not dissipated and that he remains a key target. He said: “Internally Liverpool are discussing the situation of Anthony Gordon in case they do something in offensive positions. Gordon gave Green light to the move in June. Liverpool’s interest in Anthony Gordon remains strong. He is a player they really rate internally!”

