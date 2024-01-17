Jurgen Klopp is believed to be considering new options for his defence following a series of injuries.

Liverpool are though to be planning to bolster their defensive line following a series of injury setbacks to crucial first team players. The Reds have been linked to a number of potential suitors since last summer and new rumours continue to present themselves as we make out way through the January transfer window.

The biggest blow to Jurgen Klopp's season came when Andy Robertson picked up a shoulder injury back in October which has kept him out of action since. Kostas Tsimikas also became unavailable after suffering a broken collarbone in December. In their absence, Joe Gomez has been filling in at left-back, leaving the central defenders with one less option as Joël Matip also sits out the rest of the season with an ACL injury.

The latest fitness issues will see Trent Alexander-Arnold out for 'a few weeks' with a ligament tear in his knee. All of this has raised alarms within the Liverpool camp and they are expected to add new defenders to their squad.

According to David Lynch for This is Anfield, the Reds have become the latest club to be 'keeping tabs' on the highly sought-after Ousmane Diomande. The 20-year-old joined Portuguese side Sporting CP last January and quickly established himself as a key part of the team. As a result of his performances this season, the centre-back is turning a lot of heads, including those of Manchester United and Newcastle.

Prior to his call-up to the Africa Cup of Nations, Diomande has started every single league match for his club.

Diomande is making such a splash that his Transfermarkt value has skyrocketed more than £30 million in the space of just 12 months. Prior to his move to Sporting, the Côte d'Ivoire international was valued at just €400,000 (£343,000) and his current value has soared to €40 million (£34.2m).